Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 30,450 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $47,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $733.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average of $745.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

