Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,656,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.48 on Tuesday, reaching $889.28. The company had a trading volume of 643,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $733.06 and a 200-day moving average of $487.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

