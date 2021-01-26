Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $64,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $217.08. 32,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.21. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

