Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $156,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

KO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 342,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

