Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $166,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $243.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

