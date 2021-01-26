Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $97,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $59,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

