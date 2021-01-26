Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $107.78 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 6.26% of Gray Television worth $107,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gray Television by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.