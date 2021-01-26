Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $50.49 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,018 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $50,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.