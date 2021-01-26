Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $53.63 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Rocket Companies worth $53,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 519,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

