Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $66.71 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 965.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

