Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $69.81 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $69,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. 195,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

