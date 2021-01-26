Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $73.32 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $10.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

