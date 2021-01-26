Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,669 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $109,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 102,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

