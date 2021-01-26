Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 122,574 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $77,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 342,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

