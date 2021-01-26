Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 48,867 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $89,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.47. 304,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.