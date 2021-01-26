Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $173,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

