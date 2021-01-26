Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $56,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.