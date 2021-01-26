Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,055 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Natixis raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.20. 129,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

