Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,001 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $112,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

