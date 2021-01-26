Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,907 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

