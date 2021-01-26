Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 200,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VBR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.43. 19,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

