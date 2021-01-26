Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 37,937 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,937 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,651,727. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

