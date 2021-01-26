Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 599 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.