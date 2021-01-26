Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 847,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

