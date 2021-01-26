Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.83

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2942603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

