Revain (REV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.82 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Revain has a market capitalization of $996.00 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

