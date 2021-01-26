Reviewing Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) & Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Britvic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.06 $2.90 million N/A N/A Britvic $1.80 billion 1.54 $120.70 million $1.10 18.86

Britvic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Britvic pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Primo Water and Britvic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 1 1 5 1 2.75 Britvic 0 2 8 0 2.80

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Britvic.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Britvic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.00% 3.49% 1.30% Britvic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britvic has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Water beats Britvic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Rockstar, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

