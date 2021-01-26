Reviewing The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) & Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Amacore Group and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Points International $401.18 million 0.45 $11.89 million $0.86 15.81

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A Points International -0.70% -0.21% -0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Amacore Group and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Points International has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

