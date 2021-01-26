Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 9.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 549,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 533,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

