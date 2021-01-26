Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 9.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 549,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 533,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.
RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.