ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. 2,773,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,171,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

