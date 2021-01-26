RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,094.00

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,094 ($53.49) and last traded at GBX 3,820 ($49.91), with a volume of 65458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,024 ($52.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,582.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,959.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 49.48.

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) Company Profile (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

