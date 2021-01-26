Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.64

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 17392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 316,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.