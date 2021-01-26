Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.67. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 41,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.