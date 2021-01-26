Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.64. 4,456,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,962,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

