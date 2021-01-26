RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.