RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Trading Up 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 6,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.08% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

