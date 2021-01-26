Robert Coffin Sells 60,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 785,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

