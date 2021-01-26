Robotina (ROX) Trading 109.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Robotina has a market cap of $1.84 million and $19.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robotina has traded up 109.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

