Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. Roche has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Roche by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

