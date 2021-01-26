Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00011527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.