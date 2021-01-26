Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Rollins has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

ROL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 84,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,422. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

