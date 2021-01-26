Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $419.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

