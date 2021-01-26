Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,244,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $681,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.