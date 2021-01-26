Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.18 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.