Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.66 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Target by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after buying an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

NYSE:TGT opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.