Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 415.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after buying an additional 921,991 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 611,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

