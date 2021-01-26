Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,156 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.