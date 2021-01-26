Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,600 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inphi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

IPHI stock opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

