Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,349 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

