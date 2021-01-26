Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

